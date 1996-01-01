2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Element Symbols
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mendeleev used the prefix eka- to predict the existence of unknown elements, eka means one in Sanskrit. For example, he predicted the existence of germanium, one element below silicon, which he named eka-silicon. Based on this observation, what would be the identity of the element that Mendeleev named eka-aluminum when he formed the periodic table?
Mendeleev used the prefix eka- to predict the existence of unknown elements, eka means one in Sanskrit. For example, he predicted the existence of germanium, one element below silicon, which he named eka-silicon. Based on this observation, what would be the identity of the element that Mendeleev named eka-aluminum when he formed the periodic table?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
boron
B
gallium
C
magnesium
D
scandium