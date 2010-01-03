17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, what are the values of [H3O+] and [OH−] for a solution with a pH of 3.55?
At 25°C, what are the values of [H3O+] and [OH−] for a solution with a pH of 3.55?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[H3O+] = 2.8×10−4 M
[OH−] = 3.5×10−11 M
[OH−] = 3.5×10−11 M
B
[H3O+] = 3.5×10−11 M
[OH−] = 2.8×10−4 M
[OH−] = 2.8×10−4 M
C
[H3O+] = 1.3×10−6 M
[OH−] = 7.9×10−9 M
[OH−] = 7.9×10−9 M
D
[H3O+] = 2.0×10−5 M
[OH−] = 5.0×10−10 M
[OH−] = 5.0×10−10 M