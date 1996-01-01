3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the mass (in grams) of Ca(OH)2 required to completely neutralize 3.41 g of HC2H3O2.
HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ca(C2H3O2)2(aq)
Note: make sure to balance the equation.
Determine the mass (in grams) of Ca(OH)2 required to completely neutralize 3.41 g of HC2H3O2.
HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ca(C2H3O2)2(aq)
Note: make sure to balance the equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.05 g
B
2.10 g
C
4.21 g
D
3.41 g