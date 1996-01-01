2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a mass spectrometer, why are gaseous samples bombarded with a beam of high-energy electrons?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
To knock electrons off from the gaseous sample and turn it into a positively charged ion.
B
To add electrons to the gaseous sample and turn it into a negatively charged ion.
C
To knock electrons off from the gaseous sample and turn it into a different compound.
D
To add electrons to the gaseous sample and turn it into a positively charged ion.