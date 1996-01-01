2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the molecular weight of acetone is calculated using the atomic weights found in the periodic table the value would be 58.07891. However, the molecular weight obtained from high-resolution mass spectrometry will give a slightly different value. Which of the following statements explains this difference in weight?
The mass of molecules with specific isotopic composition can be detected and measured in high-resolution mass spectrometry.
The mass of molecules other than the sample of interest can be detected and measured in high-resolution mass spectrometry.
The average of all the molecular weights is measured in high-resolution mass spectrometry.
The high-resolution mass spectrometer might be malfunctioning.