18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the pH, [H3O+], and [OH-] for a 0.732 % HClO4 by mass of a strong acid solution with a density of 1.02 g/mL?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH = 1.000
[H+] = 1.35x10-13 M
[OH-] = 1.35x10-13 M
B
pH = 12.923
[H+]= 1.35x10-13 M
[OH-] = 7.43x10-2 M
C
pH = 1.129
[H+] = 7.43x10-2 M
[OH-] = 1.35x10-13 M
D
pH = 7.000
[H+] = 7.43x10-2 M
[OH-] = 7.43x10-2 M
