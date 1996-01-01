15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the hypothetical first-order reaction A → B + C. Kinetic data shows the reaction is 20% complete in 40 min. Determine the time it would take for the reaction to be 90% complete.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
290 min
B
364 min
C
382 min
D
413 min