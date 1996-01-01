17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
H3PO4(aq) + NH3(aq) → H2PO4-(aq) + NH4+ (aq)
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base.
Consider the following reaction:
H3PO4(aq) + NH3(aq) → H2PO4-(aq) + NH4+ (aq)
Identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Brønsted–Lowry acid: NH3
Brønsted–Lowry base: H3PO4
Conjugate base: H2PO4-
Conjugate acid: NH3+
Brønsted–Lowry base: H3PO4
Conjugate base: H2PO4-
Conjugate acid: NH3+
B
Brønsted–Lowry acid: H3PO4
Brønsted–Lowry base: NH3 Conjugate base: NH3+
Conjugate acid: H2PO4-
Brønsted–Lowry base: NH3 Conjugate base: NH3+
Conjugate acid: H2PO4-
C
Brønsted–Lowry acid: NH3
Brønsted–Lowry base: H3PO4
Conjugate base: NH3+
Conjugate acid: H2PO4-
Brønsted–Lowry base: H3PO4
Conjugate base: NH3+
Conjugate acid: H2PO4-
D
Brønsted–Lowry acid: H3PO4
Brønsted–Lowry base: NH3
Conjugate base: H2PO4-
Conjugate acid: NH3+
Brønsted–Lowry base: NH3
Conjugate base: H2PO4-
Conjugate acid: NH3+