13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The association of acetone (AcO) and ethanol (EtOH) in a solution forms an adduct by an intermolecular force that is represented as EtOH•AcO. The association reaction has an equilibrium constant of 0.781 at 267 K. What is the possible structure for the adduct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D