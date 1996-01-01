11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram shown below is a plot of potential energy as a function of the distance between the H and Br atoms. What would happen to the H—Br bond strength if the H—Br molecule is compressed at very high pressure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The bond strength will increase.
B
The bond strength will decrease.