The percentage of calcium in a sample of water through a series of experiments. The following data were collected:

Experiment 1: 7.8, 7.3, 7.6 7.4, 7.1

Experiment 2: 7.2, 7.5, 7.6, 7.4, 7.3

Determine which experiment is more precise. You can test the precision by calculating the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the mean value.