28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The percentage of calcium in a sample of water through a series of experiments. The following data were collected:
Experiment 1: 7.8, 7.3, 7.6 7.4, 7.1
Experiment 2: 7.2, 7.5, 7.6, 7.4, 7.3
Determine which experiment is more precise. You can test the precision by calculating the average value of the absolute deviations of each measurement from the mean value.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Experiment 1 is more precise.
B
Experiment 2 is more precise.
C
The precision of the two experiments is the same.