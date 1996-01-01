13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
When propanol is mixed with methanol, a solution is formed. How many hydrogen bonds are formed between the propanol and methanol molecules in the mixture? Assume that a propanol molecule is surrounded by methanol molecules. Sketch the hydrogen bonding interactions. Before drawing any hydrogen bonds, add lone pairs on the O atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1
B
2
C
3
D
4