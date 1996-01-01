15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following first-order reaction:
X → Y + Z
What information is needed and how will it be used to calculate the reaction's activation energy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Step 1: Measure the change in concentration of X vs time at different temperatures.
Step 2: Plot 1/[X] vs t for each temperature. From each linear graph, calculate the rate constant at each temperature using k = (slope).
Step 3: Plot ln k vs. 1/T then using the graph calculate the activation energy using Ea = –(slope)R.
B
Step 1: Measure the change in concentration of X vs time at different temperatures.
Step 2: Plot 1/[X] vs t for each temperature. From each linear graph, calculate the rate constant at each temperature using k = (slope).
Step 3: Plot ln k vs. T then using the graph calculate the activation energy using Ea = (slope)R.
C
Step 1: Measure the change in concentration of X vs time at different temperatures.
Step 2: Plot ln [X] vs t for each temperature. From each linear graph, calculate the rate constant at each temperature using k = (slope).
Step 3: Plot ln k vs. 1/T then using the graph calculate the activation energy using Ea = –(slope)R.
D
Step 1: Measure the change in concentration of X vs time at different temperatures.
Step 2: Plot ln [X] vs t for each temperature. From each linear graph, calculate the rate constant at each temperature using k = –(slope).
Step 3: Plot ln k vs. 1/T then using the graph calculate the activation energy using Ea = –(slope)R.
E
Step 1: Measure the change in concentration of X vs time at different temperatures.
Step 2: Plot ln [X] vs t for each temperature. From each linear graph, calculate the rate constant at each temperature using k = (slope).
Step 3: Plot ln k vs. T then using the graph calculate the activation energy using Ea = (slope)R.
