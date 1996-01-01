Assume the first-order reaction conversion of reactant M to products is being studied. The experiment started at 8:00 am, the initial amount of M is 0.500 mol in a vessel with a constant volume of 1.00 L at a temperature of 45°C. At 9:00 am, the remaining amount of M is 0.295 mol then the temperature of the mixture was immediately increased to 55°C. At 10:00 am, 0.115 mol of M is still left. The goal is to finish the reaction by 11:00 am with only 0.001 mol of M remaining. What is the required minimum temperature such that only 0.001 mol of M is left by 11:00 am?