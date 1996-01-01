3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
3. Chemical Reactions Percent Yield
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hematite is a common iron oxide compound with the formula Fe2O3 and is widely found in rocks and soils. The iron can then be extracted from the Hematite by the following set of reactions:
3 Fe2O3 + CO → 2 Fe3O4 + CO2
Fe3O4 + CO → 3 FeO + CO2
FeO + CO → Fe + CO2
Suppose that the first and second reaction is carried out with an 85.6 % yield. If the third reaction is carried out with a 95.6 % yield, what mass of iron can be obtained from 5.00 kg of hematite?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.52 kg Fe
B
4.58 kg Fe
C
3.96 kg Fe
D
2.46 kg Fe