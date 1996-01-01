Hematite is a common iron oxide compound with the formula Fe 2 O 3 and is widely found in rocks and soils. The iron can then be extracted from the Hematite by the following set of reactions:

3 Fe 2 O 3 + CO → 2 Fe 3 O 4 + CO 2

Fe 3 O 4 + CO → 3 FeO + CO 2

FeO + CO → Fe + CO 2

Suppose that the first and second reaction is carried out with an 85.6 % yield. If the third reaction is carried out with a 95.6 % yield, what mass of iron can be obtained from 5.00 kg of hematite?