3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
3. Chemical Reactions Percent Yield
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the following statements refer to actual yield, theoretical yield, or percent yield.
i. actual yield divided by the theoretical multiplied by 100%
ii. the amount of product obtained from a chemical reaction
iii. the calculated and expected amount of product obtained from a chemical reaction assuming the reaction proceeds completely
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. percent yield; ii. actual yield; iii. theoretical yield
B
i. actual yield; ii. theoretical yield; iii. percent yield
C
i. percent yield; ii. theoretical yield; iii. actual yield
D
i. actual yield; ii. percent yield; iii. theoretical yield
E
i. theoretical yield; ii. actual yield; iii. percent yield