19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Differentiate a microstate of a system from a state of a system
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The microstate of a system is the expanded microscopic arrangement of the atoms or molecules of the system. While the state of a system describes the macroscopic view of the system at an extended time.
B
The microstate of a system is the specific microscopic arrangement of the atoms or molecules of the system. While the state of a system describes the macroscopic view of the system at a specific time.
C
The microstate of a system is the specific macroscopic arrangement of the atoms or molecules of the system. While the state of a system describes the microscopic view of the system at a specific time.
D
The microstate of a system is the expanded macroscopic arrangement of the atoms or molecules of the system. While the state of a system describes the microscopic view of the system at an extended time.