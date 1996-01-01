6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Active metals such as Mn are obtained via the electrolysis of molten salts. Why can't we use aqueous solutions to obtain active metals via electrolysis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
We cannot use the aqueous solution of the active metal to obtain the metal via electrolysis unless the active metal has a standard reduction potential greater than the standard reduction potential of water because water will have a greater tendency to be reduced.
B
We cannot use the aqueous solution of the active metal to obtain the metal via electrolysis unless the active metal has a standard reduction potential smaller than the standard reduction potential of water because water will have a greater tendency to be reduced.
C
We cannot use the aqueous solution of the active metal to obtain the metal via electrolysis unless the active metal has a standard reduction potential smaller than the standard reduction potential of water because water will have a smaller tendency to be reduced.
D
We cannot use the aqueous solution of the active metal to obtain the metal via electrolysis unless the active metal has a standard reduction potential greater than the standard reduction potential of water because water will have a smaller tendency to be reduced.