6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ammeter, which measures electrical current, is created by a student using the electrolysis of water into hydrogen and oxygen gases. If the student wants to collect 15.5 mL of water-saturated H2(g), how long should an electrical current of 0.670 amperes be run through the device? The temperature of the system is 27.0 °C, and the atmospheric pressure is 850 torr.
An ammeter, which measures electrical current, is created by a student using the electrolysis of water into hydrogen and oxygen gases. If the student wants to collect 15.5 mL of water-saturated H2(g), how long should an electrical current of 0.670 amperes be run through the device? The temperature of the system is 27.0 °C, and the atmospheric pressure is 850 torr.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.51 min
B
7.56 min
C
6.04 min
D
3.27 min