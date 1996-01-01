10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best explains the decrease in effective nuclear charge (Zeff) experienced by the valence electrons in a multi-electron atom?
Which of the following statements best explains the decrease in effective nuclear charge (Zeff) experienced by the valence electrons in a multi-electron atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The valence electrons are too fast to properly experience the attractive force of the nucleus
B
Core electrons of the atom screen the nucleus from the valence electrons
C
Electrons are arranged in a manner that created maximum multiplicity
D
The spins of the valence electrons cancel the attractive pull of the nucleus
E
Increased nuclear charge causes the orbitals to split