8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the work when a sample of an ideal gas is compressed from 6.00 L to 1.5 L against an external pressure of 2.50 atm. (1 L•atm = 101.3 J)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.25 kJ of work was done by the surroundings
B
1139. 63 J of work was done by the system
C
11.25 kJ of work was done on the surroundings
D
1139. 63 J of work was done on the system