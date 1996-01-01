14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following compounds: octane (C8H18), acetaldehyde (CH3CHO), CaCl2. Rank them from most to least soluble in water.
Given the following compounds: octane (C8H18), acetaldehyde (CH3CHO), CaCl2. Rank them from most to least soluble in water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
octane > CaCl2 > acetaldehyde
B
acetaldehyde > CaCl2 > octane
C
octane > acetaldehyde > CaCl2
D
CaCl2 > acetaldehyde > octane