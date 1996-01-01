17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
80PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if ethylamine, CH3CH2NH2, is an acid, base, or salt. Also indicate if ethylamine exists in solution as undissociated molecules, as a mixture of undissociated molecules and ions, or as ions only.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Base; Undissociated molecules
B
Acid; Ions only
C
Base; A mixture of undissociated molecules and ions
D
Acid; Undissociated molecules
E
Acid; A mixture of undissociated molecules and ions
F
Base; Ions only