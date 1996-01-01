8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
H2(g) → H(g) + H(g)
Would you expect the magnitude of ΔH to increase, decrease, or stay the same if H2(l) were consumed instead of H2(g)?
Consider the following reaction:
H2(g) → H(g) + H(g)
Would you expect the magnitude of ΔH to increase, decrease, or stay the same if H2(l) were consumed instead of H2(g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
increase
B
decrease
C
remain the same