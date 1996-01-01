8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given figure, where a container is placed in a tub of water.
If the system is defined as the contents of the container and heat is able to flow through the container walls, identify the changes that will occur in the temperature of the system and surroundings. Identify the sign of q associated with each change. Is the process exothermic or endothermic in reference to the system.
