We are given the following values:

Mass Citric Acid (C 6 H 8 O 7 ) (g) = 1.708 g

Mass Acetic acid = 10.34 g

Freezing point of pure acetic acid = 16.6°C

Freezing point of citric acid-acetic acid mixture = 13.4 °C

Freezing point constant of acetic acid = 3.9 °C/m

a. Determine the molality in mol/kg of the mixture using the freezing point depression formula

b. Determine the moles of solute present in the mixture using the values of the molality calculated in part a and mass of solvent

c. Determine the experimental molecular weight of the solute in g/mol

d. Determine the theoretical molecular weight of the solute in g/mol

e. Determine the percent error between the theoretical and experimental molecular weight of the solute