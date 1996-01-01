14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is prepared by dissolving 97.3 of galactose in 332 g methanol. The solution had a boiling point of 66.1°C. Calculate the molecular formula of galactose if it contains 40.0% C, 6.7% H, and 53.3% O by mass.
(Boiling point methanol = 64.7 °C, Kb methanol = 0.86 °C/m)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C3H2O3
B
C12H6O12
C
C6H12O6
D
C4H6O5