A solution is prepared by dissolving 97.3 of galactose in 332 g methanol. The solution had a boiling point of 66.1°C. Calculate the molecular formula of galactose if it contains 40.0% C, 6.7% H, and 53.3% O by mass.

(Boiling point methanol = 64.7 °C, K b methanol = 0.86 °C/m)