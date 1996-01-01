13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following molecules in order of increasing polarity:
SiH2Br2, SiF2Cl2, SiH2F2, SiH2Cl2, SiCl4, SiF2Br2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SiCl4 < SiH2Br2 < SiH2Cl2 < SiF2Cl2 < SiF2Br2 < SiH2F2
B
SiF2Br2 < SiCl4 < SiF2Cl2 < SiH2Cl2 < SiH2Br2 < SiH2F2
C
SiH2F2 < SiF2Br2 < SiCl4 < SiF2Cl2 < SiH2Cl2 < SiH2Br2
D
SiH2Br2 < SiH2F2 < SiF2Br2 < SiCl4 < SiF2Cl2 < SiH2Cl2