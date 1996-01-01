12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the geometry of phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5) and thionyl tetrafluoride (OSF4) is described as bipyramidal, determine their bond angles.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
90°, 120°, and 180°
B
90° and 180°
C
90°, 109.5°, and 180°
D
120°, and 180°