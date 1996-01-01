16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen gas and iodine gas react to form gaseous hydrogen iodide: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g). Would a change in pressure affect the yield of the reaction? If yes, would an increase or decrease in pressure favor the formation of HI(g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, an increase in pressure favors the formation of HI(g).
B
Yes, a decrease in pressure favors the formation of HI(g).
C
No, a change in pressure will not affect the equilibrium yield.