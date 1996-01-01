11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Octet Rule
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The octet rule is often disobeyed by elements in the 3rd row and beyond of the periodic table. Which of the following statement explains this?
A
A heavier element attracts more electrons
B
A heavier element is more likely to form double or triple bonds.
C
A heavier element can make bonds to more than four atoms