18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the Kf of [Co(NH3)6]2+ is 1.30×105, what is the molarity of Co2+(aq) and [Co(NH3)6]2+(aq) at the equilibrium of a solution made by dissolving 1.75 g CoBr2 in 200 mL of 0.750 M NH3(aq)?
If the Kf of [Co(NH3)6]2+ is 1.30×105, what is the molarity of Co2+(aq) and [Co(NH3)6]2+(aq) at the equilibrium of a solution made by dissolving 1.75 g CoBr2 in 200 mL of 0.750 M NH3(aq)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.73×10–6 M Co2+(aq) and 4.00×10–2 M [Co(NH3)6]2+(aq)
B
4.00×10–2 M Co2+(aq) and 3.50×10–2 M [Co(NH3)6]2+(aq)
C
6.73×10–5 M Co2+(aq) and 8.79×10–7 M [Co(NH3)6]2+(aq)
D
5.00×10–3 M Co2+(aq) and 3.50×10–2 M [Co(NH3)6]2+(aq)