18. Aqueous Equilibrium
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
If Ksp of Al(OH)3 is 1.3×10–33 and Kf of [Al(OH)4]– is 3.0×1033, calculate the amount of OH– in molarity needed to dissolve 0.0780 mol of Al(OH)3 in 1.50 liter of solution
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.4×10–2 M OH–
B
1.3×10–2 M OH–
C
6.8×104 M OH–
D
1.5×10–5 M OH–