Which statement of Dalton's atomic theory corresponds to the law of multiple proportions?
All of mater is made of atoms, which are the smallest particle of matter.
Atoms are indivisible, and therefore cannot be created or destroyed.
All atoms of a given element are identical in mass, size, and properties.
Compounds are made of 2 or more different types of atoms in fixed, simple, whole number ratios.
A chemical reaction is a rearrangement of atoms.