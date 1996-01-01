2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Theory
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Theory
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the given scenario supports Dalton's atomic theory and briefly explain why.
It was determined in an experiment that a 32.31 g sample of carbon will react with 43.04 g, 86.08 g, 129.12 g, or 172.16 g of oxygen to make different compounds.
Identify if the given scenario supports Dalton's atomic theory and briefly explain why.
It was determined in an experiment that a 32.31 g sample of carbon will react with 43.04 g, 86.08 g, 129.12 g, or 172.16 g of oxygen to make different compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, carbon to oxygen mas ratio should be fixed.
B
Yes, the weights of one carbon that combine with a fixed weight of oxygen are in a ratio of small whole numbers.
C
Cannot be determined