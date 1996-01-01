9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
9. Quantum Mechanics Bohr Equation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Bohr model of atomic structure is described by the following equation
where Z is the charge on the nucleus, a0 is the Bohr radius, r is the radius of the orbit, and n is a positive integer similar to the principal quantum number. Based on this model, electrons are bound to orbit a nucleus at specific distances. Bohr concluded that the energy level E of an electron in a certain orbit is
where e is the electron's charge.
Illustrate the energy difference between any two energy levels by creating your own equation and comparing it to the Balmer-Rydberg equation.
The Bohr model of atomic structure is described by the following equation
where Z is the charge on the nucleus, a0 is the Bohr radius, r is the radius of the orbit, and n is a positive integer similar to the principal quantum number. Based on this model, electrons are bound to orbit a nucleus at specific distances. Bohr concluded that the energy level E of an electron in a certain orbit is
where e is the electron's charge.
Illustrate the energy difference between any two energy levels by creating your own equation and comparing it to the Balmer-Rydberg equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The energy difference between any two energy levels can be determined using the equation shown below. This equation is similar to the Balmer-Rydberg's equation where ΔE is also proportional to (1/n12 − 1/n22）where n2 > n1.
B
The energy difference between any two energy levels can be determined using the equation shown below. This equation is different to the Balmer-Rydberg's equation where ΔE is not proportional to (1/n12 − 1/n22）where n2 > n1.
C
The energy difference between any two energy levels can be determined using the equation shown below. This equation is similar to the Balmer-Rydberg's equation where ΔE is not proportional to (1/n12 − 1/n22）where n2 < n1.
D
The energy difference between any two energy levels can be determined using the equation shown below. This equation is different to the Balmer-Rydberg's equation where ΔE is also proportional to (1/n12 − 1/n22）where n2 < n1.