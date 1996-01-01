9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron in an energetically excited hydrogen atom is located in the 5f subshell. A photon is released as the electron descends to the 4d subshell. How much energy is required to remove the electron in the 4d subshell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
82.0 kJ/mol
B
1.36×10−22 kJ/mol
C
0.174 kJ/mol
D
2.90×10−22 kJ/mol