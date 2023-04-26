21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the difference in the energy released by a 31S nuclide that undergoes electron capture and β+ decay if the atomic mass of 31S = 30.979557 amu and 31P = 30.973762 amu?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.246 MeV
B
1.022 MeV
C
6.344 MeV
D
1.097 MeV