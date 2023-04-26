21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a silicon-29 atom has a mass of 28.9764947 amu, what is the amount of energy needed to break a single silicon-29 nucleus into separated protons and neutrons? What is the amount of energy required for 150.0 g silicon-29? (mass electron = 5.485799×10–4 amu)
If a silicon-29 atom has a mass of 28.9764947 amu, what is the amount of energy needed to break a single silicon-29 nucleus into separated protons and neutrons? What is the amount of energy required for 150.0 g silicon-29? (mass electron = 5.485799×10–4 amu)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.92550129×1011 J/ 29Si nucleus required; 8.171624×10−12 kJ/ 150.0 g 29Si
B
2.547445×1010 J/ 29Si nucleus required; 1.223747×10−11 kJ/ 150.0 g 29Si
C
3.92550129×10−11 J/ 29Si nucleus required; 1.223747×1011 kJ/ 150.0 g 29Si
D
2.547445×1010 J/ 29Si nucleus required; 8.171624×10−12 kJ/ 150.0 g 29Si