14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the boiling point and freezing point of a solution that is prepared by dissolving 13.5 g of NiBr2 in 2.60×102 g of water. Assume that NiBr2 completely dissociates in water.
Determine the boiling point and freezing point of a solution that is prepared by dissolving 13.5 g of NiBr2 in 2.60×102 g of water. Assume that NiBr2 completely dissociates in water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tb = 100.365°C; Tf = –1.326°C
B
Tb = 100.365°C; Tf = –1.442°C
C
Tb = 100.122°C; Tf = –1.442°C
D
Tb = 100.122°C; Tf = –1.326°C