11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonds
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Chemical Bonds
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the bond between each pair as ionic or covalent.
i) P and O
ii) Ba and S
iii) N and Br
iv) Cr and O
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. covalent; ii. ionic; iii. ionic; iv. covalent
B
i. ionic; ii. covalent; iii. ionic; iv. covalent
C
i. covalent; ii. ionic; iii. covalent; iv. ionic
D
i. ionic; ii. ionic; iii. covalent; iv. covalent