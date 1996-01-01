6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Osmolarity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the molar concentrations of the ions in a solution formulated using 1.38 g CaSO4, 2.34 g K2CO3, and 1.91 g K2SO4, dissolved in water, and diluted to 250.0 mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[Ca2+] = 0.0392 M, [K+] = 0.526 M, [SO42–] = 0.0983 M, [CO32–] = 0.0456 M
B
[Ca2+] = 0.122 M, [K+] = 0.446 M, [SO42–] = 0.167 M, [CO32–] = 0.135 M
C
[Ca2+] = 0.0203 M, [K+] = 0.0743 M, [SO42–] = 0.0417 M, [CO32–] = 0.0339 M
D
[Ca2+] = 0.0405 M, [K+] = 0.223 M, [SO42–] = 0.0834 M, [CO32–] = 0.0677 M