6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Osmolarity
A 300.0 mL solution was formulated by dissolving 5.50 g NaCl, 2.35 g NaOH, and 3.41 g NaBr in water and diluting to the specified volume. Calculate the concentration (in molarity) of the ions present in the solution.
0.749 M Na+, 0.314 M Cl–, 0.348 M OH–, 0.553 M Br–
0.315 M Na+, 0.157 M Cl–, 0.392 M OH–, 0.333 M Br–
0.620 M Na+, 0.314 M Cl–, 0.196 M OH–, 0.111 M Br–
0.521 M Na+, 0.628 M Cl–, 0.588 M OH–, 0.056 M Br–