12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Geometry
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetylsalicylic acid, an over-the-counter analgesic drug commonly known as aspirin, is depicted as a ball-and-stick molecule in the following chemical model. (Red = oxygen, gray = carbon, and ivory = hydrogen.) What is the geometry around each carbon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Carbon b, c, d, e, f, and g have trigonal planar geometry, while carbon a, h, and i has tetrahedral geometry.
B
Carbon b, c, d, e, f, and g have trigonal pyramidal geometry, while carbon a, h, and i has square planar geometry.
C
Carbon a, b, c, d, e, f, g, and h have trigonal planar geometry, while carbon i has tetrahedral geometry.
D
Carbon a, b, c, d, e, f, g, and h have trigonal pyramidal geometry, while carbon i has square planar geometry.