12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the geometric arrangement of charge clouds based on the given number of charge clouds for an atom?
A
An atom with a cloud charge of 3 can have a bent geometric arrangement.
B
An atom with a cloud charge of 4 can have a trigonal pyramidal geometric arrangement.
C
An atom with a cloud charge of 5 can have a linear geometric arrangement.
D
An atom with a cloud charge of 6 can have a square planar geometric arrangement.
E
All of the above.
F
None of the above.