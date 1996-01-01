11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. What is the Lewis structure for SF5-?
b. Does SF5- follow the octet rule? If not, which atom does not follow?
c. How many electrons surround each atom in SF5-?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SF5- follows the octet rule. 12 electrons surround S and 7 electrons surround F in SF5-
B
SF5- follows the octet rule. 10 electrons surround S and 2 electrons surround F in SF5-
C
SF5- does not follow the octet rule. 12 electrons surround S and 8 electrons surround F in SF5-
D
SF5- SF5- does not follow the octet rule. 6 electrons surround S and 7 electrons surround F in SF5-