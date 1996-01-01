3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction below shows the formation of ammonia:
N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH 3
Identify the limiting reactant and the number of moles of the excess reactant if 25.24 moles of N2 and 50.48 moles of H2 are allowed to react.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The limiting reactant is N2 and 16.83 moles of the excess reactant H2 will remain
B
The limiting reactant is H2 and 8.41 moles of the excess reactant N2 will remain
C
The limiting reactant is H2 and 13.69 moles of the excess reactant N2 will remain
D
The limiting reactant is N2 and 8.41 moles of the excess reactant H2 will remain
E
The limiting reactant is H2 and 16.83 moles of the excess reactant N2 will remain