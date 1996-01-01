13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
When lead crystallizes, it adopts a face-centered cubic crystal structure. The edge length of the unit cell is 495 pm. Calculate the radius (in pm) and density (in g/cm3) of a lead atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
radius = 175 pm; density = 11.3 g/cm3
B
radius = 145 pm; density = 11.3 g/cm3
C
radius = 175 pm; density = 16.6 g/cm3
D
radius = 145 pm; density = 16.6 g/cm3