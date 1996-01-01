13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
At temperatures below 115 K, krypton forms a close-packed solid structure shown below.
Is the radius of krypton in the solid structure larger than its estimated bonding atomic radius?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The radius of krypton in the solid structure is larger than its estimated bonding atomic radius
B
The radius of krypton in the solid structure is not larger than its estimated bonding atomic radius