Chloromethane is an organohalogen compound used commonly as a refrigerant. It is an odorless, colorless, and flammable gas. The mass percent composition of chloromethane is 23.8% C, 6.0% H, and 70.2% Cl with a molar mass of 50.49 g/mol. Use the given mass percent compositions to determine the molecular formula of chloromethane. Using the molecular formula, draw a Lewis dot structure for chloromethane.